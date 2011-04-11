Midland County is looking to gather information from residents impacted by the flood.
It has been a long road for folks affected by flooding these past few days. While we have seen more rain recently, it hasn't been enough to stall the rivers from receding in some areas. There will be some lingering rain tonight and scattered showers will return tomorrow. We'll have to wait until Tuesday before we finally dry out.
Several Mid-Michigan officials have banded together asking Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to request an emergency declaration for Midland, Isabella and other counties from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Mother Nature drenched Mid-Michigan with heavy rain from Thursday's thunderstorms.
"I just don't know what we are going to do!"
Get the latest forecast for rivers in Mid-Michigan that are currently under Flood Warnings here.
Due to severe flooding, the City of Midland is temporarily suspending the regular heavy item collection schedule. It will instead provide a special collection of heavy items, starting Monday. The city reminds people to wait until the water subsides from the home, and there is a safe access to the impacted areas. Residents can also move flood damaged items to the curb for pickup. The city will begin the pickup in the areas determined to be hardest hit, then rotate to other area... More>>
Sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks are making Michigan a tale of two states where agriculture is concerned. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring. More than a foot of rain has fallen within a week in parts of Isabella and Midland counties. The Thumb area of eastern Michigan also has been hit hard. Farm Bureau field crop specialist Kat... More>>
A woman who ran Michigan's Hispanic/Latino Commission for nearly 30 years is accused of stealing public money earmarked for a proposed statue of civil rights and farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.
A federal judge in Detroit will consider whether to put a temporary national halt on the deportation of Iraqi nationals recently rounded up by U.S. authorities.
If you live in Isabella County, you may be getting a visit from a FEMA trained Damage Assessment team member to assess property damage.
Residents say the baby deer was struggling to swim and crying for help.
Heavy rains in Mid- Michigan turning some roads into rivers. "It's completely flooded over." says Jeremiah Greenwood Jeremiah greenwood is talking about the majority of his neighborhood. He says he's lived in Midland most of his life and has never seen anything quite like this. He says it's making life difficult. "For me it's trying to get down the different roads. There is only one entrance to get to my house right now and you have to take a couple...
One person is recovering after a fire on Nylon Street in Carollton Township. Investigators say they are looking into arson as a possible cause of the blaze. It happened near Bauer Drive on Nylon, around 12pm Saturday. At least one person was inside the home when the fire began, and that person suffered minor burns. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to only half the duplex. Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. More>>
Bay, Isabella and Midland counties have declared a local state of emergency due to flooding.
Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel.
A group of bicyclists is riding from Detroit to Traverse City to raise money for cancer prevention.
A 29-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old Detroit-area boy who accidentally shot himself with a gun he found on the ground.
Dozens of boxes of cigarettes worth about $40,000 have been recovered from a southeastern Michigan home.
Despite heavy rain and flooding in Bay City, the St. Stan's Polish Festival will go on.
Gov. Rick Snyder's administration agreed that he would publicly oppose many future labor-relations bills in a bid to secure Democratic votes in the Michigan House for economic development tax incentives.
Gov. Rick Snyder says a major automotive supplier could expand its operations in Michigan and an Italian biotech company is considering Michigan as a place to which to locate in the U.S.
The force of the heavy flood waters and river run-off have swept away chunks of roads and entire bridges.
Dozens of families were forced from their homes as flood waters filled basements.
The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those impacted by the floods in Isabella County.
Hospital officials in Flint, Michigan, are expected to discuss the medical condition of an airport officer stabbed during what federal officials are investigating as an act of terrorism.
Some Mt. Pleasant residents are stranded after heavy rains not only flooded roads but their vehicles as well.
Some Midland residents decided to kayak down Joe Mann Boulevard on Friday after heavy rain flooded the roadway. (Courtesy: Amber Simmons)
This video was taken at the Alderwood Estates in Bay City. (Courtesy: Amanda Smith)
A flat-bottomed boat crashed on the Tittabawassee River after it broke loose during Friday's heavy rainfall.
Not even all this water can get this dino down.
Dino paddles a kayak down Midland streets, thanks to Katrina Spry for the video!More >
A semi truck drives through flood waters in Midland, near Meijer at around 8 a.m. Courtesy: Marc ThrushMore >
Sturgeon Road in Midland. Courtesy: Christine RolfeMore >
Some Mt. Pleasant residents are stranded after heavy rains not only flooded roads but their vehicles as well.More >
The force of the heavy flood waters and river run-off have swept away chunks of roads and entire bridges.More >
Vehicles stranded in flooding parking lot at Park Place Apartments in Mt. PleasantMore >
Dozens of families were forced from their homes as flood waters filled basements.More >
Some Midland residents decided to kayak down Joe Mann Boulevard on Friday after heavy rain flooded the roadway. (Courtesy: Amber Simmons)More >
