First Warn 5 The umbrella will be needed to start your workweek (Source: WNEM) Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:57 PM EDT Updated: It has been a long road for folks affected by flooding these past few days. While we have seen more rain recently, it hasn't been enough to stall the rivers from receding in some areas. There will be some lingering rain tonight and scattered showers will return tomorrow. We'll have to wait until Tuesday before we finally dry out. More>>

Leaders push for federal aid in clean-up efforts Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:32 PM EDT Updated: Several Mid-Michigan officials have banded together asking Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to request an emergency declaration for Midland, Isabella and other counties from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. More>>

First Warn 5 Latest River Flooding Forecasts Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:23 PM EDT Updated: Get the latest forecast for rivers in Mid-Michigan that are currently under Flood Warnings here. More>>

Man dies after falling from a waterfall in North Carolina Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:46 PM EDT Updated: A man has died after falling about 70 feet (20 meters) from a waterfall in western North Carolina. McDowell County Emergency Services director William Kehler told WYFF-TV on Sunday the man fell from Upper Catawba Falls in Pisgah National Forest. Kehler says the man was airlifted to an Asheville hospital Saturday evening. The man has not been identified. Kehler says he's unsure if the man was alone or with a group. U.S. F... More>>

Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:44 PM EDT Updated: The American Values Atlas survey finds young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views on immigration than their older counterparts. That reflects a difference consistent with white Americans regardless of political affiliation. The survey finds that while 41 percent of Republicans of all ages believe immigrants face a lot of discrimination in the United States, the percentage increases to 60 percent among Republicans between 18 and 29 years old. Only a third of G... More>>

Ohio government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:41 PM EDT Updated: A number of Ohio state government websites have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group. Republican Gov. John Kasich's office confirmed they were aware of the hack Sunday. The websites hacked with the message include Kasich's, first lady Karen Kasich's, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Office of Workforce Transformation, the Casino Control Commission, Medicaid, the Office of Healt... More>>

N. Carolina teen missing over a year found alive in Georgia Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:38 PM EDT Updated: The FBI says a North Carolina teenager who went missing more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man faces charges. FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said Sunday the 17-year-old girl is reunited with her parents after being found overnight at a home in Duluth, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. &n... More>>

City wide item collection scheduled for flooded areas Source: WNEM Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:46 PM EDT Updated: Due to severe flooding, the City of Midland is temporarily suspending the regular heavy item collection schedule. It will instead provide a special collection of heavy items, starting Monday. The city reminds people to wait until the water subsides from the home, and there is a safe access to the impacted areas. Residents can also move flood damaged items to the curb for pickup. The city will begin the pickup in the areas determined to be hardest hit, then rotate to other area... More>>

Some Michigan crops getting too much rain, others not enough (Source: WNEM) Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:34 PM EDT Updated: Sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks are making Michigan a tale of two states where agriculture is concerned. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring. More than a foot of rain has fallen within a week in parts of Isabella and Midland counties. The Thumb area of eastern Michigan also has been hit hard. Farm Bureau field crop specialist Kat... More>>

Homeless college students a growing concern on campuses Stock photo Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:05 PM EDT Updated: Researchers say they believe that a surprisingly large number of college students are homeless or precariously housed as they try to attend classes, even though there is scant data available. They say that while some colleges have started to offer programs to help with housing or food needs, more needs to be done. Jennifer Carr is a precariously housed college student attending Wayne County Community College District in Detroit. She says she just does what sh... More>>

Air bag maker Takata bankruptcy expected Monday in Japan, US Stock photo Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:04 PM EDT Updated: Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Tokyo on Monday. Two people briefed on the matter say most of Takata's assets will be sold to rival Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion. Takata, which was founded in 1933, couldn't withstand expected hefty lawsuit verdicts and penalties it must pay for making faulty air bag inflators. The inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into people rid... More>>

Southeast Michigan becomes leader in smart road technology Source: WNEM Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:03 PM EDT Updated: Southeast Michigan is becoming a leader in developing "connected" roads and traffic signals that will "talk" directly to the next generation of cars. The Detroit News reports the features are the building blocks that will eventually guide self-driving cars to their destinations without anyone steering the wheel. General Motors Co. is testing a safety feature in Macomb County that will warn drivers when traffic signals are about... More>>

Longtime Michigan Hispanic/Latino panel's head faces charges Stock photo Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:01 PM EDT Updated: A woman who ran Michigan's Hispanic/Latino Commission for nearly 30 years is accused of stealing public money earmarked for a proposed statue of civil rights and farm labor leader Cesar Chavez. More>>

Detroit judge to consider US freeze on Iraqi deportations Stock photo Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:00 PM EDT Updated: A federal judge in Detroit will consider whether to put a temporary national halt on the deportation of Iraqi nationals recently rounded up by U.S. authorities. More>>

Long lives and love: 99-year-olds celebrate 80th anniversary Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:59 PM EDT Updated: Two people who are 99 years old are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary this weekend in Grand Rapids. Donald and Vivian Hart met in the 1930s. He remembers Vivian and some other women needed help with directions. He decided to walk with them to their destination, and a relationship was sparked. Donald served in World War II and worked for more than 20 years at American Seating. Vivian is a chalk artist who loves to read. Donald tells WOOD-TV tha... More>>

FEMA trained members collecting damage estimates in Isabella County Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:56 PM EDT Updated: If you live in Isabella County, you may be getting a visit from a FEMA trained Damage Assessment team member to assess property damage. More>>

Midland man saves baby deer from flood Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:37 PM EDT Updated: Residents say the baby deer was struggling to swim and crying for help. More>>

Residents having a tough time getting around flooded streets Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:08 PM EDT Updated: Heavy rains in Mid- Michigan turning some roads into rivers. "It's completely flooded over." says Jeremiah Greenwood Jeremiah greenwood is talking about the majority of his neighborhood. He says he's lived in Midland most of his life and has never seen anything quite like this. He says it's making life difficult. "For me it's trying to get down the different roads. There is only one entrance to get to my house right now and you have to take a couple... More>>

Colorado officer escorting Pence motorcade hurt in crash Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:56 PM EDT Updated: A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport. Police Lt. Howard Black told The Gazette the accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Black didn't release the officer's name or details on the crash, but he said he was in serious condition. No other vehicles were involved, and Pence's motorcade continued to the airport. Pence said in a Tweet released... More>>

Joe Biden to LGBT gala: 'Hold President Trump accountable' Official White House Photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:54 PM EDT Updated: Former Vice President Joe Biden is challenging the LGBT community to push back against President Donald Trump's administration. More>>

Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron draws interest Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:51 PM EDT Updated: Melania Trump is staying true to her reputation as more homebody than social butterfly -- two weeks into her new life as a full-time Washingtonian. But she's been busy fulfilling her duties as first lady and first mom, helping settle in 11-year-old son Barron. The youngest Trump is the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago, and he's become the object of much public fascination. Mrs. Trump told... More>>

Trump, Pence to attend Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's wedding President Donald Trump smiles while meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Monday, May 15, 2017 Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:42 PM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan to be among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin's) weds a Scottish actress. Mnuchin is to exchange vows Saturday night with Louise Linton at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. Mellon is a former treasury secretary. The 54-year-old Mnuchin worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund. He also ran a company that inv... More>>

Michigan quarantine seeks to protect hemlock trees from pest Stock photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:34 PM EDT Updated: The state of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of hemlocks across North America. The agriculture department recently announced the hemlock woolly adelgid quarantine. The pest has been found along Lake Michigan in the Lower Peninsula in Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties. The announcement means the state is regulating the shipment of hemlock nursery trees in and out of the four countie... More>>

Michael Moore releases Traverse City Film Festival lineup Stock photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:32 PM EDT Updated: Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore won't be around for a Michigan film festival that he founded but the show will go on. Moore has announced the lineup for the 13th annual Traverse City Film Festival, which runs from July 25-30. It will include 117 feature films and other events. Moore usually makes personal appearances at the festival. But this year, he'll be in New York for his one-man Broadway show called "The Terms of My Surrender." &n... More>>

Mason poised to become Michigan's economic development chief Gov. Rick Snyder (Source: Michigan.gov) Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:30 PM EDT Updated: Jeff Mason, the executive director of the state's University Research Corridor, is poised to become chief executive of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. Gov. Rick Snyder announced his recommendation this week. An MEDC committee will meet July 11 to consider appointing Mason. He would replace Steve Arwood, who is leaving after serving as the state's top economic development official for 2 1/2 years. Mason worked at the MEDC from 1999 to 2009 in various r... More>>

5-county parks chief on paid leave during investigation Source: DNR Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:29 PM EDT Updated: The head of a five-county park system in southeastern Michigan has been placed on paid leave during an internal investigation. The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority won't explain the investigation. But director George Phifer is off the job for now. The Huron-Clinton system has 13 parks in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties and is supported through property taxes. Phifer has worked for the park system since 2008 when he w... More>>

Man's body found a day after disappearing in Lake St. Clair Stock photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:28 PM EDT Updated: Authorities have recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who jumped off a boat and died in Lake St. Clair. The Macomb County sheriff's office says Virdest Day was on a boat that was returning to Harrison Township from the annual Jobbie Nooner party. He jumped in after another passenger fell into the water Friday night. Day was wearing a life jacket but it wasn't secured on him. His body was recovered Saturday near Lake St. Clair Metropark. No fou... More>>

Senators want more funding for US maple producers Maple syrup. Stock photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:26 PM EDT Updated: A group of senators including Maine's Angus King is asking for at least $5 million in federal money to support maple syrup producers around the U.S. King, an independent, is joining with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow and others on the request. The senators say the Acer Access and Development Program helps maple syrup producers increase production, but President Donald Trump didn't include funding for it in his budget pr... More>>

One injured in afternoon fire Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:17 PM EDT Updated: One person is recovering after a fire on Nylon Street in Carollton Township. Investigators say they are looking into arson as a possible cause of the blaze. It happened near Bauer Drive on Nylon, around 12pm Saturday. At least one person was inside the home when the fire began, and that person suffered minor burns. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to only half the duplex. Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. More>>

Flooding causes US-10 closure in Midland County Friday, June 23, 2017 8:32 PM EDT Updated: Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan, prompting authorities in the Midland area to caution people against unnecessary travel. More>>

Bicyclists pedaling to Traverse City for cancer prevention Stock photo Friday, June 23, 2017 8:27 PM EDT Updated: A group of bicyclists is riding from Detroit to Traverse City to raise money for cancer prevention. More>>

Man arraigned in death of boy who found gun, shot himself WNEM Friday, June 23, 2017 7:56 PM EDT Updated: A 29-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old Detroit-area boy who accidentally shot himself with a gun he found on the ground. More>>

Police find 547 cartons of cigarettes in Michigan home Stock photo Friday, June 23, 2017 7:37 PM EDT Updated: Dozens of boxes of cigarettes worth about $40,000 have been recovered from a southeastern Michigan home. More>>

Deal called for Snyder to oppose labor bills Friday, June 23, 2017 6:30 PM EDT Updated: Gov. Rick Snyder's administration agreed that he would publicly oppose many future labor-relations bills in a bid to secure Democratic votes in the Michigan House for economic development tax incentives. More>>

Snyder makes case in Europe for Michigan aerospace sector (Source: WNEM) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:30 PM EDT Updated: Gov. Rick Snyder says a major automotive supplier could expand its operations in Michigan and an Italian biotech company is considering Michigan as a place to which to locate in the U.S. More>>

Flood water destroys parts of roadways, bridges The force of the heavy flood waters and river run-off have swept away chunks of roads and entire bridges. More>>

Red Cross opens shelters in Isabella, Midland counties Blanchard Road in Isabella County (Source: WNEM) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:05 PM EDT Updated: The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those impacted by the floods in Isabella County. More>>

Surgeon: Knife was millimeters away from slashing Neville's artery Jeff Neville (Source: LinkedIn) Friday, June 23, 2017 5:55 PM EDT Updated: Hospital officials in Flint, Michigan, are expected to discuss the medical condition of an airport officer stabbed during what federal officials are investigating as an act of terrorism. More>>

Vehicles underwater after overnight rain Friday, June 23, 2017 5:48 PM EDT Updated: Some Mt. Pleasant residents are stranded after heavy rains not only flooded roads but their vehicles as well. More>>

Residents kayak down flooded road in Midland Some Midland residents decided to kayak down Joe Mann Boulevard on Friday after heavy rain flooded the roadway. (Courtesy: Amber Simmons) More>>