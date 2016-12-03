CMU, SVSU, Northwood college hoops highlights

This is TV5's highlights of men's and women's basketball games from today: CMU vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (men), SVSU vs. Lake Erie (men), Northwood vs. Ashland (men), CMU vs. Illinois-Chicago (women), SVSU vs. Lake Erie (women), Northwood vs. Ashland (women).

Copyright WNEM Meredith Corp 2016. All rights reserved.