CMU, SVSU, Northwood college hoops highlights - WNEM TV 5

CMU, SVSU, Northwood college hoops highlights

Posted:

This is TV5's highlights of men's and women's basketball games from today: CMU vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (men), SVSU vs. Lake Erie (men), Northwood vs. Ashland (men), CMU vs. Illinois-Chicago (women), SVSU vs. Lake Erie (women), Northwood vs. Ashland (women). 

Copyright WNEM Meredith Corp 2016. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.