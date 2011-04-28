Scot Johnson considers himself a Mid-Michigan man despite the fact that he was born and raised in California.

Scot arrived in Mid-Michigan in 1996 and has been working in the local media ever since. A true sports fan, Scot pioneered the first Friday Night High school sports shows in the area and has made high school and local sports his passion.

Scot attended Humboldt State University in Arcata, CA. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from HSU in 1988.

Through his 20 plus year broadcasting career Scot has done everything. Sports play-by-play, on location radio and TV shows, news anchoring, AD sales and he has even sold popcorn during half-time. Scot enjoys the Michigan sports scene, watching the Wings win Stanley Cups, Pistons taking home NBA championship trophies and the National Titles won by the UM Football and MSU basketball teams.

When Scot is not trying to sneak into a game, you can find him losing money at the poker table. If he's not there...you'll catch him at the beach with his two sons Andrew and Mathew.

Scot's only wish is a cure for Autism.

You can contact Scot through e-mail at: scot.johnson@wnem.com