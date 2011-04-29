Andrew Keller is back to where it all started. A Davison graduate and a proud Michigan State Spartan, he joined TV5 in April, 2012 as a multimedia journalist. He is excited to join an excellent team.

Before coming back into driving distance to the famous Halo Burger Boston Coolers and the great eats of an Angelo's Coney Island, Andrew's first job took him out to the oil-booming North Dakota Badlands.

He worked for two years splitting time between being a bureau reporter in Dickinson, North Dakota and then working in the newsroom in Bismarck, North Dakota for KFYR-TV. During this time, Andrew's coverage of floods in the Spring of 2009 throttled KFYR to receive two Emmy Awards.

Most recently, Andrew worked in Northern Michigan for 7&4 News. He was the bureau reporter in Gaylord, covering West Branch north to Sault Ste. Marie, including Petoskey and Charlevoix. While in Northern Michigan, Andrew's coverage of wildfires in Roscommon County was recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

He also had a very popular series called, "Andrew Vs." Andrew would do an everyday job, such as teaching or training for Coast Guard Rescue Swimming, and many times fail. It was a good way to have an average guy attempt a job that may be taken for granted in our communities.

Andrew chose journalism because he likes telling the untold story.

Did he mention he's a Spartan? On the weekends during the fall, Andrew will be at Michigan State Football games. In his spare time, Andrew enjoys spending time with family and friends, going to sporting events, being outdoors, and being in the gym.

Drop Andrew a line or story idea at andrew.keller@wnem.com.

You can follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/wnemakeller or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Andrew-Keller-Reporter/143158242393286.