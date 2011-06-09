How do I contact WNEM TV5 - WNEM TV 5

Feedback is the key to our serving you and to our making this TV station and Web site better.

At WNEM TV5, we are dedicated to the community, which includes both viewers and businesses. If you have a question or wish to voice a concern about anything we are doing, send it to our general e-mail account by wnem@wnem.com

News Tips, Story Ideas Or Press Releases

If you have a news tip, story idea or press release, there are three ways to contact WNEM TV5. The most efficient way to send us a tip, idea or release is via e-mail at wnem@wnem.com. Second, you may fax the information to the newsroom at 989-758-2111. Finally, you may call the newsroom at 989-758-2044 or 800-522-9636.

Contacting Specific Departments

  • Programming: For questions or comments about any program (excluding news) on WNEM TV5, contact our Creative Service Director at karen.frey@wnem.com 
  • News: For questions or comments about any of our newscasts, contact out News Director at ian.rubin@wnem.com 
  • News Stories: Send your ideas and story pitches to wnem@wnem.com.
  • Engineering: For questions or comments about technical issues like reception, digital signal, etc., contact TV5 Engineering at garth.sims@wnem.com
  • Sales: For questions about how to advertise on WNEM TV5 or on wnem.com, contact our acting General Sales Manager at ken.frierson@wnem.com.  
  • Website: For questions or comments about anything on WNEM.com, contact our Web Team at WNEMWeb@meredith.com

General Contact Information For Saginaw Office

  • News: 989-758-2044
  • Fax: 989-758-2111
  • Main: 989-755-8191
  • Sales: 989-755-8191
  • Sales Fax: 989-758-2112

If you would prefer to mail a letter to the station, the address is:

WNEM TV5
107 N. Franklin St.
Saginaw MI, 48607
 

General Contact Information For Flint Office

  • News: 810-234-5607
  • Main: 810-232-3900
  • Sales: 810-234-5628
  • Sales Fax: 810-234-5631

Closed Captioning Concerns, Complaints

Click here 

