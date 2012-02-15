Local obituaries on TV5 and ObitMichigan

ObitMichigan.com is dedicated to delivering immediate, up-to-date information on obituaries 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to families and friends in Mid-Michigan.

Death notices are displayed during the following times on WNEM-TV5 and MY5:

Monday-Friday on WNEM-TV5 at 8:55am, 12:25pm and 6:25pm

Monday-Friday on MY5 at 8:55am, 4:25pm, 7:25pm and 10:55pm

Saturday on WNEM-TV5 at 8:55am

Sunday on WNEM-TV5 at 7:55am and 8:55am

The music that is played during the WNEM TV5's death notices is a compilation of licenses music for the station. The main piece that is played is called "The Strength Within" by Wayne Coster and produced by JRM Music.

You can register to receive daily, weekly or monthly notification emails by registering for an account on the LOGIN page on ObitMichigan.com.

ObitMichigan.com is a partnership site between your local funeral service companies and WNEM TV5 affiliates. If you have a question or concern, please click here to send an email to our staff.

