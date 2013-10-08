David Custer

There's no place like home and this Goodrich Martian is happy to be doing what he loves in his hometown. You can catch David every weeknight anchoring WNEM-TV5 News at 5 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

David is a highly decorated journalist winning four Emmy Awards from eight nominations. In 2015, 2016 and 2017, he was voted Mid-Michigan's BEST News Anchor by more than 13,000 local readers of "MyCity Magazine". Also in 2015 he was recognized by the Associated Press for his investigation into a "Pay to Play Cops N' Robbers" operation in one of Saginaw County's smallest villages that even involved rock superstar "Kid Rock". David has won several Associated Press, Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Telly Awards. The most rewarding to him are the several community organizations that have labeled him a role model and recognized him for his work to empower others.

David is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan-Flint. While an undergrad student, he worked for the university newspaper (M-Times) and welcomed students to the campus as one of its Orientation Leaders. David's journey in television began as a news anchor in Alpena, Michigan, in 2002. The station, WBKB, was the only news station on the "Sunrise Side". From there, he moved to WSMH FOX66 as both a reporter and a producer. He quickly climbed that ladder and was promoted to weekend anchor before the station merged with WNEM-TV5. He was asked to stay and transitioned to weekend morning anchor for WNEM-TV5 until the summer of 2007. A job offer in Toledo pulled David across the border where he was the main anchor at the NBC affiliate.

David briefly left television in the Fall of 2009 to pursue an executive position in the culinary field. He combined this new venture with his love for television and began doing lifestyle segments on Better-TV. In 2012, a spiky blonde-haired David was invited by talk show host Wendy Williams to share his recipes in an effort to help "Save the Twinkie" on her show.

David's wants everyone to live their best life. His true passion is telling thought-provoking stories that empower and force you to seek out your purpose. He's not afraid to do what it takes to tell a compelling story. He's jumped out of a plane, sat down with presidential candidates, appeared on CNN. A national story he uncovered was used to create an entire episode of Dr. Phil.

David would love to hear from you. If you have a story you want David to tell, contact him at david.custer@wnem.com.