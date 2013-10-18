Colette joined WNEM TV-5 in November 2013 as a reporter, Wake-Up co-anchor & Noon anchor.



Colette loves her home state of Michigan. She grew up in Metro-Detroit and is a proud University of Michigan Alumni. She has a Master's Degree in Public Health and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychobiology from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She also honed her Broadcast Journalism skills at Specs Howard School of Media Arts. Colette worked as a reporter and anchor in Lansing and the Flint area before making the trek north to Saginaw. Now that she's here, she feels right at home.



Colette says she loves the news because she strives to be a voice for those who have no voice and an advocate for what's right. She is a people person. Her motto: "Tweet me, Like me, Chat with me…I want to get to know you." Colette wants you to know, she cares about the same things you care about; what concerns your family- concerns hers as well. Colette is excited to keep you informed on the latest news. From Genesee to the Tri-Cities…get to know Colette at 5, 6, & 11 weeknights. You'll have an awesome time together!!



If you see Colette out and about, she would love it if you'd say "hello". You might spot her in Flint, Saginaw, Bay City or Midland.

You can email her at colette.boyd@wnem.com