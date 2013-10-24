Area Trick-or-Treat times

Check out pictures of Halloween costumes sent in by TV5 viewers.

Check out pictures of Halloween costumes sent in by TV5 viewers.

Haunted houses are in full swing across Michigan. Before you pick your spooky adventure, check out the Nightmares Fear Factory in Niagara Falls.

Haunted houses are in full swing across Michigan. Before you pick your spooky adventure, check out the Nightmares Fear Factory in Niagara Falls.

Get your fright on! Haunted house season is in full swing

Get your fright on! Haunted house season is in full swing

WNEM.com has compiled the following list for Trick-or-Treating times across Mid-Michigan.

Alma: Oct. 31 from 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

Almont: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Au Gres: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Bad Axe: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Bay City: No designated trick-or-treat times

Birch Run: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Breckenridge: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brown City: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Caro: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Caseville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Cass City: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Clare: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Clio: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Coleman: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Columbiaville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Davison: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dryden: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Essexville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Farwell: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Flint: Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Flint Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Fostoria: Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Frankenmuth: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Freeland: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Goodrich: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Grand Blanc: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hadley: Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

Harbor Beach: Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Harrison: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ithaca: Oct. 31 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Imlay City: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lapeer: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Marlette: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Mayville: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Midland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Millington: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Branch: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Otter Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Owosso: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pigeon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Port Austin: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Rosebush: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Saginaw: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Saginaw Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sebewaing: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Shepherd: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis: Oct. 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Swartz Creek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Ubly: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Unionville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Zilwaukee: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

To ensure the safety of all children who will trick or treat on Halloween, officials in cities all over Mid-Michigan are advising that trick-or-treaters to exercise the following safety precautions:

Wear bright colored clothing that fits properly

Don't wear anything that prevents you from hearing clearly

Don't wear anything that blocks your vision

Trick-or-treat with an adult or group of friends

Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods

Plan your trick-or-treat route ahead of time and pick streets that are well lit

Tell your family on which streets you will be trick-or-treating

Carry a flashlight

Cross only at the corners. Never cross the street between parked cars or in the middle of the block

Never enter a stranger's home, even if invited

Don't eat treats until you show them to your parents

Mobile user? Check out our Bad Halloween Candy slideshow here.

Copyright 2017WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.