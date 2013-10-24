Area Trick-or-Treat times - WNEM TV 5

Area Trick-or-Treat times

WNEM.com has compiled the following list for Trick-or-Treating times across Mid-Michigan.

  • Alma: Oct. 31 from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. 
  • Almont: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Au Gres: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. 
  • Bad Axe: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Bay City: No designated trick-or-treat times 
  • Birch Run: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. 
  • Breckenridge: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Brown City: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. 
  • Caro: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. 
  • Caseville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. 
  • Cass City: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Clare: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Clio: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. 
  • Coleman: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Columbiaville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. 
  • Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Davison: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Dryden: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Essexville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Farwell: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. 
  • Flint: Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m. 
  • Flint Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m. 
  • Fostoria: Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Frankenmuth: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. 
  • Freeland: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. 
  • Goodrich: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. 
  • Grand Blanc: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Hadley: Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. 
  • Harbor Beach: Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. 
  • Harrison: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Ithaca: Oct. 31 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. 
  • Imlay City: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Lapeer: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Marlette: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Mayville: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m. 
  • Midland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Millington: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. 
  • Mt. Pleasant: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • North Branch: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Otter Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Owosso: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Pigeon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Port Austin: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Rosebush: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Saginaw: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Saginaw Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Sebewaing: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. 
  • Shepherd: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. 
  • St. Louis: Oct. 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. 
  • Swartz Creek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.  
  • Ubly: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. 
  • Unionville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. 
  • Zilwaukee: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 

To ensure the safety of all children who will trick or treat on Halloween, officials in cities all over Mid-Michigan are advising that trick-or-treaters to exercise the following safety precautions:

  • Wear bright colored clothing that fits properly
  • Don't wear anything that prevents you from hearing clearly
  • Don't wear anything that blocks your vision
  • Trick-or-treat with an adult or group of friends
  • Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods
  • Plan your trick-or-treat route ahead of time and pick streets that are well lit
  • Tell your family on which streets you will be trick-or-treating
  • Carry a flashlight
  • Cross only at the corners. Never cross the street between parked cars or in the middle of the block
  • Never enter a stranger's home, even if invited
  • Don't eat treats until you show them to your parents

Mobile user? Check out our Bad Halloween Candy slideshow here.

Copyright 2017WNEM (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.