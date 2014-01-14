Alana Holland is a Michigander, born and raised. She anchors Wakeup at 4:30 am to 7 am, and the 9 am news here on TV5.

The morning news vibe has always been her passion, growing up watching the morning news every day in Northern Michigan. She began working here at TV5 in 2014 on Wakeup as a reporter, and was happy to work her way up to the desk. The best part, she says, is to deliver the news to start your day, but adding in a bit of her quirky personality along the way.

She’s a Grand Valley State University graduate, with dual majors in Broadcasting and Journalism. She’s spent time working with Michigan Radio-NPR, reporting on statewide topics, interning at WOOD TV8 In Grand Rapids, Cumulus Media, WGVU, and writing and editing her college newspaper, the Lanthorn. In college, she won awards for her reporting, including two First Place Michigan Association of Broadcasters awards. She also studied theatre in London at Kingston University.

If you follow Alana on social media you will see a lot of pictures of her pride-and-joy, her dachshund, Leo.

She enjoys traveling and exploring around Michigan and beyond. An unrealistic perfect day would be wine tasting in Traverse City, hiking Sleeping Bear Dunes, kayaking around the thumb, soaking up sun Lake Michigan beaches, exploring Grand Rapids, and going to a Tigers Game.

You can contact Alana by emailing her at: Alana.Holland@wnem.com