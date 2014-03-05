Watch Now: TV5 Live Newscasts or Replays

Click here to watch WNEM TV's live newscasts or replays.

Problems watching it on your Android device? If so, please open your phone or tablet's browser, go to wnem.com and click on the link to watch the livestream or replay.

When TV5 news is live on the air, you can watch it in real time from any smart phone, desktop or tablet. When TV5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see a replay of the most recent newscast.

From time to time, our newscasts air later or earlier depending on sporting events and/or national news coverage pre-empting regularly scheduled programming.

TV5's Regularly Scheduled Newscasts

Monday-Friday:

5:00 am - 7:00 am

12:00 pm - 12:25 pm

5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

11:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Weekends: