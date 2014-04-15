TV5 wants you...to be a weather spotter - WNEM TV 5

TV5 wants you...to be a weather spotter

TV5 is looking for viewers who would like to become weather spotters.

We are looking for people to provide accurate information on the weather conditions happening in your hometown.  Specifically, but not limited to the areas near the following communities.

Flint, Freeland, Vassar, Bad Axe, Sandusky, Lapeer, Owosso, Grand Blanc, and Tawas and East Tawas.

If you are interested, please email the station at wnem@wnem.com.

