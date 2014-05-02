Bryan Bachman joined the First Warn 5 Weather Team in April 2014, and was named Chief Meteorologist in February 2015. Before coming to Michigan, Bryan worked as a meteorologist at WTEN-TV in Albany, NY and provided freelance work for the News12 Networks in New York’s Tri-State area.

Bryan’s interest in weather goes back as far as he can remember. As a child, he was not the biggest fan of thunderstorms, but thanks to an early push from his parents, that uneasiness quickly morphed into a thirst to learn all there was to know about our weather and how it works. Nowadays, Bryan will tell you that he lives for a good thunderstorm and the smell of a fresh Summer rain.

From his childhood home in New Jersey, Bryan was on the front lines for plenty of major weather events. Storms like the Blizzard of 1996, Tropical Storm Floyd, and the President’s Day Blizzard of 2003 fueled Bryan’s passion for weather more and more over the years. He ultimately took that passion to Rutgers University, where he earned a B.S. Degree in Meteorology.

Bryan’s front-line experience with major events has carried into his professional career as well. In 2011, Bryan covered the catastrophic flooding in upstate New York caused by Tropical Storm Irene. A year later while working in the Bronx at the News12 Networks, Bryan’s hometown would be one of many in the crosshairs as Hurricane Sandy roared ashore and permanently altered much of the coastal landscape of New Jersey and New York.

Though he may have grown up a Jersey boy, Bryan has absolutely fallen in love with Michigan since coming here in 2014. Seeing the Great Lakes in person was a brand new experience, as was the lake effect snow they produce so well. Whatever the season, he enjoys the challenge that forecasting in our state provides, even if it has occasionally come at the cost of a few more gray hairs.

In his spare time, Bryan enjoys any excuse to get outside. A cross-country runner and tennis-player in high school, these are still go-to activities for him. There’s a good chance you’ll pass him walking, running, or even roller-blading on one of our local trails. Bryan is a big fan of our Great Lakes Loons too, so keep an eye out for him at Dow Diamond!

When not outside, Bryan enjoys getting lost in a good video game or book. He’ll be the first to tell you that he’s a full-fledged weather and science nerd at heart, and wears that banner proudly. Bryan also enjoys visiting local schools, senior centers, and civic groups in his free time outside of work.

Bryan received an award for best weathercast in 2016 from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. You can catch his forecasts Monday through Friday on TV5 News at 5, 6, and 11 PM and at 10 PM on MY5. Listen for his weather reports on 98 KCQ-FM, ESPN 100.9 WLUN-FM, and on WSGW News Radio 790!