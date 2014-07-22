Meg McLeod made mid-Michigan her beautiful new home in July 2014 after spending four years in mid-Missouri.

Originally from the Northeast, Meg made Columbia, Missouri her stomping grounds to attend the University of Missouri's award-winning journalism school.

Meg spent three years getting lost on country roads, lugging cameras through farms and traveling to the smallest of small towns as an anchor/reporter for mid-Missouri's NBC affiliate KOMU.

When Meg is not chasing down a story, you can find her whipping up new recipes in the kitchen, finding new eateries to feed her foodie soul or exploring all this beautiful state has to offer in her Jeep.

You can catch Meg Monday through Friday.

Meg would love to get to know some more Michiganians! Feel free to drop her a line on Facebook or send her a tweet on Twitter! You can also email her at meg.mcleod@wnem.com.