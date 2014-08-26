High school football rankings and schedules - WNEM TV 5

High school football rankings and schedules

Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The regular season of high school football is here.

Here are the rankings and a look at the upcoming schedule from schools across Mid-Michigan.

Looking for a particular conference? Check out the menu below to find the team you're looking for.

8-Man Football Leagues

Capital Area Activities Conference - Red

Corunna at Owosso High School (0-0) 8/25

Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Fulton-Middleton High School (0-0) 

Flint Metro League

Clio Mustangs (0-0) at Flint Kearsley Hornets (0-0) 8/24

Fenton Tigers (0-0) at Ortonville-Brandon Blackhawks (0-0) 8/26

Flushing Raiders (0-0) at Linden Eagles (0-0) 8/24

Holly Broncos (0-0) at Swartz Creek Dragons (0-0) 8/24

Genesee Area- Blue

Burton Atherton Wolverines (0-0) at Otisville Lakeville 8/24

Goodrich at Burton Bendle Tigers (0-0) 8/24

Burton Bentley Bulldogs (0-0) at Perry 8/25

Byron Eagles (0-0)

Flint Hamady Hawks (0-0) at Cass City 8/25

Genesee Wolves (0-0) at Memphis 8/24

Lake Fenton at New Lothrop Hornets (0-0) 8/24

Genesee Area- Red

Corunna Cavaliers (0-0) at Owosso 8/25

Bath at Durand Railroaders (0-0) 8/24

Flint SWA at Flint Beecher Buccaneers (0-0) 8/25

Goodrich Martians (0-0) at Burton Bendle 8/24

Lake Fenton Blue Devils (0-0) at New Lothrop 8/24

Montrose Rams (0-0)

Mt. Morris Panthers (0-0)

Greater Thumb- East

Brown City Green Devils (0-0) at New Haven 8/25

Harbor Beach Pirates (0-0) at Bad Axe 8/25

Marlette Red Raiders (0-0) at Capac 8/25

Memphis Yellojackets (0-0)

Sandusky Redskins (0-0) at Imlay City 8/24

USA at Ubly Bearcats (0-0) 8/25

Greater Thumb- West

Harbor Beach at Bad Axe Hatchets (0-0) 8/25

Flint Hamady at Cass City Red Hawks (0-0) 8/25

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers (0-0)

Reese Rockets (0-0) at Caro 8/24

Unionville-Sebewaing Patriots (0-0) at Ubly 8/25

Hemlock at Vassar Vulcans (0-0) 8/25

Highland Conference

Beal City Aggies (0-0) at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 8/25

Lake City Trojans (0-0)

Local Independents

Bay City All Saints Cougars (0-0)

Bangor John Glenn Bobcats (0-0) at Freeland 8/24

Saginaw Nouvel Panthers (0-0) at Saginaw MLS 8/24

Lincoln Alcona at Tawas City Area Braves (0-0) 8/24

Jack Pine Conference

Breckenridge at Beaverton Beavers (0-0) 8/25

Clare Pioneers (0-0) at Ithaca 8/24

Farwell Eagles (0-0) at Coleman 8/25

Shepherd at Gladwin Flying G's (0-0) 8/24

Harrison Hornets (0-0) at Lake City 8/25

Mason County Central at Houghton Lake Bobcats (0-0) 8/24

Roscommon Bucks (0-0) at Grayling 8/24

Sanford Meridian Mustangs (0-0) at at Midland Bullock Creek 8/25

Kensington Lake Activities Association - West

Brighton Bulldogs (0-0) at Belleville 8/24

Grand Blanc Bobcats (0-0) at Flint Carman-Ainsworth 8/25

Hartland Eagles (0-0) at Westland John Glenn 8/24

Howell Highlanders (0-0) at Caledonia 8/24

Milford Mavericks (0-0)

Pinckney Pirates (0-0)

Mid-State Activities Conference

Ashley Bears (0-0)

Blanchard Montabella Mustangs (0-0) at St. Louis 8/24

Breckenridge Huskies (0-0) at Beaverton 8/25

Carson City-Crystal Eagles (0-0) at Saranac 8/24

Farwell at Coleman Comets (0-0) 8/25

Merrill Vandals (0-0) at Fulton 8/25

Beal City at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish (0-0) 8/25

Vestaburg Wolverines (0-0) at Comstock 8/24

North Star - Big Dipper

Lincoln Alcona Tigers (0-0) at Tawas 8/24

Whittemore-Prescott Cardinals (0-0) at Mio Thunderbolts (0-0) 8/25

Oscoda Owls (0-0) at East Jordan 8/24

Au-Gres at Rogers City Hurons (0-0) 8/25

Saginaw Valley League- Blue

Bay City Western Warriors (0-0) at Traverse City Central 8/24

Grand Blanc at Flint Carman-Ainsworth Cavaliers (0-0) 8/25

Flint Powers Chargers (0-0) at Redford Thurston 8/24

Midland Dow Chargers (0-0) at Mt. Pleasant 8/24

Saginaw Arthur Hill Lumberjacks (0-0) at Ann Arbor Skyline 8/24

Saginaw Heritage Hawks (0-0) at Saginaw 8/24

Saginaw Valley League- Red

Frankenmuth at Bay City Central Wolves (0-0) 8/24

Davison Cardinals (0-0) at Southfield Arts & Technology 8/24

Flint SWA Knights (0-0) at Flint Beecher 8/25

Lapeer Lightning (0-0) at Clarkston 8/25

Traverse City West at Midland Chemics (0-0) 8/24

Midland Dow at Mount Pleasant Oilers (0-0) 8/24

Saginaw Heritage at Saginaw Trojans (0-0) 8/24

Tri-Valley Conference- Central

Birch Run at Alma Panthers (0-0) 8/24

Carrollton Cavaliers (0-0) at Saginaw Swan Valley 8/25

St. Charles at Chesaning Indians (0-0) 8/24

Bangor John Glenn at Freeland Falcons (0-0) 8/24

Sanford Meridian Early College at Midland Bullock Creek (0-0) 8/25

Zeeland East at Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings (0-0) 8/25

Shepherd Bluejays (0-0) at Gladwin 8/24

Standish-Sterling Panthers (0-0) at Pinconning 8/24

Tri-Valley Conference-East

Birch Run Panthers (0-0) at Alma 8/24

Bridgeport Bearcats (0-0) at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 8/24

Reese at Caro Tigers (0-0) 8/24

Essexville Garber Dukes (0-0) at Ogemaw Heights 8/24

Frankenmuth Eagles (0-0) at Bay City Central 8/24

Sylvania Southview at Millington Cardinals (0-0) 8/25

North Branch Broncos (0-0) at Yale 8/24

Burton Atherton at Otisville LakeVille Falcons (0-0) 8/24

Tri-Valley Conference- West

Hemlock Huskies (0-0) at Vassar 8/25

Clare at Ithaca Yellowjackets (0-0) 8/24

Ovid-Elsie Marauders (0-0)

Standish-Sterling at Pinconning Spartans (0-0) 8/24

Saginaw Nouvel at Saginaw MLS Cardinals (0-0) 8/24

Carrollton at Saginaw Valley Lutheran Chargers (0-0) 8/25

St. Charles Bulldogs (0-0) at Chesaning 8/24

Blanchard Montabella at St. Louis Sharks (0-0) 8/24

8-Man Football

Mid-Michigan 8-man football league

Akron-Fairgrove Vikings (0-0)

Burton Madison Academy (0-0)

Caseville Eagles (0-0)

Flint International Academy Pheonix (0-0)

Flint Michigan School for the Deaf (0-0)

Hale Eagles (0-0)

New Haven Merritt Academy (0-0)

Owendale-Gagetown Bulldogs (0-0)

North Central Thumb League

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Tigers (0-0)

Deckerville Eagles (0-0)

Dryden Cardinals (0-0)

Kinde-North Huron (0-0)

Kingston Cardinals (0-0)

Mayville Wildcats (0-0)

Peck Pirates (0-0)

