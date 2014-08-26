High school football rankings and schedules

The regular season of high school football is here.
Here are the rankings and a look at the upcoming schedule from schools across Mid-Michigan.
Looking for a particular conference? Check out the menu below to find the team you're looking for.
8-Man Football Leagues
Capital Area Activities Conference - Red
Corunna at Owosso High School (0-0) 8/25
Central Michigan Athletic Conference
Fulton-Middleton High School (0-0)
Clio Mustangs (0-0) at Flint Kearsley Hornets (0-0) 8/24
Fenton Tigers (0-0) at Ortonville-Brandon Blackhawks (0-0) 8/26
Flushing Raiders (0-0) at Linden Eagles (0-0) 8/24
Holly Broncos (0-0) at Swartz Creek Dragons (0-0) 8/24
Burton Atherton Wolverines (0-0) at Otisville Lakeville 8/24
Goodrich at Burton Bendle Tigers (0-0) 8/24
Burton Bentley Bulldogs (0-0) at Perry 8/25
Byron Eagles (0-0)
Flint Hamady Hawks (0-0) at Cass City 8/25
Genesee Wolves (0-0) at Memphis 8/24
Lake Fenton at New Lothrop Hornets (0-0) 8/24
Corunna Cavaliers (0-0) at Owosso 8/25
Bath at Durand Railroaders (0-0) 8/24
Flint SWA at Flint Beecher Buccaneers (0-0) 8/25
Goodrich Martians (0-0) at Burton Bendle 8/24
Lake Fenton Blue Devils (0-0) at New Lothrop 8/24
Montrose Rams (0-0)
Mt. Morris Panthers (0-0)
Brown City Green Devils (0-0) at New Haven 8/25
Harbor Beach Pirates (0-0) at Bad Axe 8/25
Marlette Red Raiders (0-0) at Capac 8/25
Memphis Yellojackets (0-0)
Sandusky Redskins (0-0) at Imlay City 8/24
USA at Ubly Bearcats (0-0) 8/25
Harbor Beach at Bad Axe Hatchets (0-0) 8/25
Flint Hamady at Cass City Red Hawks (0-0) 8/25
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers (0-0)
Reese Rockets (0-0) at Caro 8/24
Unionville-Sebewaing Patriots (0-0) at Ubly 8/25
Hemlock at Vassar Vulcans (0-0) 8/25
Beal City Aggies (0-0) at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 8/25
Lake City Trojans (0-0)
Bay City All Saints Cougars (0-0)
Bangor John Glenn Bobcats (0-0) at Freeland 8/24
Saginaw Nouvel Panthers (0-0) at Saginaw MLS 8/24
Lincoln Alcona at Tawas City Area Braves (0-0) 8/24
Breckenridge at Beaverton Beavers (0-0) 8/25
Clare Pioneers (0-0) at Ithaca 8/24
Farwell Eagles (0-0) at Coleman 8/25
Shepherd at Gladwin Flying G's (0-0) 8/24
Harrison Hornets (0-0) at Lake City 8/25
Mason County Central at Houghton Lake Bobcats (0-0) 8/24
Roscommon Bucks (0-0) at Grayling 8/24
Sanford Meridian Mustangs (0-0) at at Midland Bullock Creek 8/25
Kensington Lake Activities Association - West
Brighton Bulldogs (0-0) at Belleville 8/24
Grand Blanc Bobcats (0-0) at Flint Carman-Ainsworth 8/25
Hartland Eagles (0-0) at Westland John Glenn 8/24
Howell Highlanders (0-0) at Caledonia 8/24
Milford Mavericks (0-0)
Pinckney Pirates (0-0)
Mid-State Activities Conference
Ashley Bears (0-0)
Blanchard Montabella Mustangs (0-0) at St. Louis 8/24
Breckenridge Huskies (0-0) at Beaverton 8/25
Carson City-Crystal Eagles (0-0) at Saranac 8/24
Farwell at Coleman Comets (0-0) 8/25
Merrill Vandals (0-0) at Fulton 8/25
Beal City at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish (0-0) 8/25
Vestaburg Wolverines (0-0) at Comstock 8/24
Lincoln Alcona Tigers (0-0) at Tawas 8/24
Whittemore-Prescott Cardinals (0-0) at Mio Thunderbolts (0-0) 8/25
Oscoda Owls (0-0) at East Jordan 8/24
Au-Gres at Rogers City Hurons (0-0) 8/25
Bay City Western Warriors (0-0) at Traverse City Central 8/24
Grand Blanc at Flint Carman-Ainsworth Cavaliers (0-0) 8/25
Flint Powers Chargers (0-0) at Redford Thurston 8/24
Midland Dow Chargers (0-0) at Mt. Pleasant 8/24
Saginaw Arthur Hill Lumberjacks (0-0) at Ann Arbor Skyline 8/24
Saginaw Heritage Hawks (0-0) at Saginaw 8/24
Frankenmuth at Bay City Central Wolves (0-0) 8/24
Davison Cardinals (0-0) at Southfield Arts & Technology 8/24
Flint SWA Knights (0-0) at Flint Beecher 8/25
Lapeer Lightning (0-0) at Clarkston 8/25
Traverse City West at Midland Chemics (0-0) 8/24
Midland Dow at Mount Pleasant Oilers (0-0) 8/24
Saginaw Heritage at Saginaw Trojans (0-0) 8/24
Tri-Valley Conference- Central
Birch Run at Alma Panthers (0-0) 8/24
Carrollton Cavaliers (0-0) at Saginaw Swan Valley 8/25
St. Charles at Chesaning Indians (0-0) 8/24
Bangor John Glenn at Freeland Falcons (0-0) 8/24
Sanford Meridian Early College at Midland Bullock Creek (0-0) 8/25
Zeeland East at Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings (0-0) 8/25
Shepherd Bluejays (0-0) at Gladwin 8/24
Standish-Sterling Panthers (0-0) at Pinconning 8/24
Birch Run Panthers (0-0) at Alma 8/24
Bridgeport Bearcats (0-0) at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 8/24
Reese at Caro Tigers (0-0) 8/24
Essexville Garber Dukes (0-0) at Ogemaw Heights 8/24
Frankenmuth Eagles (0-0) at Bay City Central 8/24
Sylvania Southview at Millington Cardinals (0-0) 8/25
North Branch Broncos (0-0) at Yale 8/24
Burton Atherton at Otisville LakeVille Falcons (0-0) 8/24
Hemlock Huskies (0-0) at Vassar 8/25
Clare at Ithaca Yellowjackets (0-0) 8/24
Ovid-Elsie Marauders (0-0)
Standish-Sterling at Pinconning Spartans (0-0) 8/24
Saginaw Nouvel at Saginaw MLS Cardinals (0-0) 8/24
Carrollton at Saginaw Valley Lutheran Chargers (0-0) 8/25
St. Charles Bulldogs (0-0) at Chesaning 8/24
Blanchard Montabella at St. Louis Sharks (0-0) 8/24
8-Man Football
Mid-Michigan 8-man football league
Akron-Fairgrove Vikings (0-0)
Burton Madison Academy (0-0)
Caseville Eagles (0-0)
Flint International Academy Pheonix (0-0)
Flint Michigan School for the Deaf (0-0)
Hale Eagles (0-0)
New Haven Merritt Academy (0-0)
Owendale-Gagetown Bulldogs (0-0)
Carsonville-Port Sanilac Tigers (0-0)
Deckerville Eagles (0-0)
Dryden Cardinals (0-0)
Kinde-North Huron (0-0)
Kingston Cardinals (0-0)
Mayville Wildcats (0-0)
Peck Pirates (0-0)
