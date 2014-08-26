High school football rankings and schedules

We've meticulously color-coded each high school football team by the conference.

We've meticulously color-coded each high school football team by the conference.

Looking for where high school football teams are located?

Looking for where high school football teams are located?

The regular season of high school football is here.

Here are the rankings and a look at the upcoming schedule from schools across Mid-Michigan.

Looking for a particular conference? Check out the menu below to find the team you're looking for.

8-Man Football Leagues

Capital Area Activities Conference - Red

Corunna at Owosso High School (0-0) 8/25

Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Fulton-Middleton High School (0-0)

Flint Metro League

Clio Mustangs (0-0) at Flint Kearsley Hornets (0-0) 8/24

Fenton Tigers (0-0) at Ortonville-Brandon Blackhawks (0-0) 8/26

Flushing Raiders (0-0) at Linden Eagles (0-0) 8/24

Holly Broncos (0-0) at Swartz Creek Dragons (0-0) 8/24

Genesee Area- Blue

Burton Atherton Wolverines (0-0) at Otisville Lakeville 8/24

Goodrich at Burton Bendle Tigers (0-0) 8/24

Burton Bentley Bulldogs (0-0) at Perry 8/25

Byron Eagles (0-0)

Flint Hamady Hawks (0-0) at Cass City 8/25

Genesee Wolves (0-0) at Memphis 8/24

Lake Fenton at New Lothrop Hornets (0-0) 8/24

Genesee Area- Red

Corunna Cavaliers (0-0) at Owosso 8/25

Bath at Durand Railroaders (0-0) 8/24

Flint SWA at Flint Beecher Buccaneers (0-0) 8/25

Goodrich Martians (0-0) at Burton Bendle 8/24

Lake Fenton Blue Devils (0-0) at New Lothrop 8/24

Montrose Rams (0-0)

Mt. Morris Panthers (0-0)

Greater Thumb- East

Brown City Green Devils (0-0) at New Haven 8/25

Harbor Beach Pirates (0-0) at Bad Axe 8/25

Marlette Red Raiders (0-0) at Capac 8/25

Memphis Yellojackets (0-0)

Sandusky Redskins (0-0) at Imlay City 8/24

USA at Ubly Bearcats (0-0) 8/25

Greater Thumb- West

Harbor Beach at Bad Axe Hatchets (0-0) 8/25

Flint Hamady at Cass City Red Hawks (0-0) 8/25

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers (0-0)

Reese Rockets (0-0) at Caro 8/24

Unionville-Sebewaing Patriots (0-0) at Ubly 8/25

Hemlock at Vassar Vulcans (0-0) 8/25

Highland Conference

Beal City Aggies (0-0) at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 8/25

Lake City Trojans (0-0)

Local Independents

Bay City All Saints Cougars (0-0)

Bangor John Glenn Bobcats (0-0) at Freeland 8/24

Saginaw Nouvel Panthers (0-0) at Saginaw MLS 8/24

Lincoln Alcona at Tawas City Area Braves (0-0) 8/24

Jack Pine Conference

Breckenridge at Beaverton Beavers (0-0) 8/25

Clare Pioneers (0-0) at Ithaca 8/24

Farwell Eagles (0-0) at Coleman 8/25

Shepherd at Gladwin Flying G's (0-0) 8/24

Harrison Hornets (0-0) at Lake City 8/25

Mason County Central at Houghton Lake Bobcats (0-0) 8/24

Roscommon Bucks (0-0) at Grayling 8/24

Sanford Meridian Mustangs (0-0) at at Midland Bullock Creek 8/25



Kensington Lake Activities Association - West

Brighton Bulldogs (0-0) at Belleville 8/24

Grand Blanc Bobcats (0-0) at Flint Carman-Ainsworth 8/25

Hartland Eagles (0-0) at Westland John Glenn 8/24

Howell Highlanders (0-0) at Caledonia 8/24

Milford Mavericks (0-0)

Pinckney Pirates (0-0)

Mid-State Activities Conference

Ashley Bears (0-0)

Blanchard Montabella Mustangs (0-0) at St. Louis 8/24

Breckenridge Huskies (0-0) at Beaverton 8/25

Carson City-Crystal Eagles (0-0) at Saranac 8/24

Farwell at Coleman Comets (0-0) 8/25

Merrill Vandals (0-0) at Fulton 8/25

Beal City at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish (0-0) 8/25

Vestaburg Wolverines (0-0) at Comstock 8/24

North Star - Big Dipper

Lincoln Alcona Tigers (0-0) at Tawas 8/24

Whittemore-Prescott Cardinals (0-0) at Mio Thunderbolts (0-0) 8/25

Oscoda Owls (0-0) at East Jordan 8/24

Au-Gres at Rogers City Hurons (0-0) 8/25

Saginaw Valley League- Blue

Bay City Western Warriors (0-0) at Traverse City Central 8/24

Grand Blanc at Flint Carman-Ainsworth Cavaliers (0-0) 8/25

Flint Powers Chargers (0-0) at Redford Thurston 8/24

Midland Dow Chargers (0-0) at Mt. Pleasant 8/24

Saginaw Arthur Hill Lumberjacks (0-0) at Ann Arbor Skyline 8/24

Saginaw Heritage Hawks (0-0) at Saginaw 8/24

Saginaw Valley League- Red

Frankenmuth at Bay City Central Wolves (0-0) 8/24

Davison Cardinals (0-0) at Southfield Arts & Technology 8/24

Flint SWA Knights (0-0) at Flint Beecher 8/25

Lapeer Lightning (0-0) at Clarkston 8/25

Traverse City West at Midland Chemics (0-0) 8/24

Midland Dow at Mount Pleasant Oilers (0-0) 8/24

Saginaw Heritage at Saginaw Trojans (0-0) 8/24

Tri-Valley Conference- Central

Birch Run at Alma Panthers (0-0) 8/24

Carrollton Cavaliers (0-0) at Saginaw Swan Valley 8/25

St. Charles at Chesaning Indians (0-0) 8/24

Bangor John Glenn at Freeland Falcons (0-0) 8/24

Sanford Meridian Early College at Midland Bullock Creek (0-0) 8/25

Zeeland East at Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings (0-0) 8/25

Shepherd Bluejays (0-0) at Gladwin 8/24

Standish-Sterling Panthers (0-0) at Pinconning 8/24

Tri-Valley Conference-East

Birch Run Panthers (0-0) at Alma 8/24

Bridgeport Bearcats (0-0) at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 8/24

Reese at Caro Tigers (0-0) 8/24

Essexville Garber Dukes (0-0) at Ogemaw Heights 8/24

Frankenmuth Eagles (0-0) at Bay City Central 8/24

Sylvania Southview at Millington Cardinals (0-0) 8/25

North Branch Broncos (0-0) at Yale 8/24

Burton Atherton at Otisville LakeVille Falcons (0-0) 8/24

Tri-Valley Conference- West

Hemlock Huskies (0-0) at Vassar 8/25

Clare at Ithaca Yellowjackets (0-0) 8/24

Ovid-Elsie Marauders (0-0)

Standish-Sterling at Pinconning Spartans (0-0) 8/24

Saginaw Nouvel at Saginaw MLS Cardinals (0-0) 8/24

Carrollton at Saginaw Valley Lutheran Chargers (0-0) 8/25

St. Charles Bulldogs (0-0) at Chesaning 8/24

Blanchard Montabella at St. Louis Sharks (0-0) 8/24

8-Man Football

Mid-Michigan 8-man football league

Akron-Fairgrove Vikings (0-0)

Burton Madison Academy (0-0)

Caseville Eagles (0-0)

Flint International Academy Pheonix (0-0)

Flint Michigan School for the Deaf (0-0)

Hale Eagles (0-0)

New Haven Merritt Academy (0-0)

Owendale-Gagetown Bulldogs (0-0)

North Central Thumb League

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Tigers (0-0)

Deckerville Eagles (0-0)

Dryden Cardinals (0-0)

Kinde-North Huron (0-0)

Kingston Cardinals (0-0)

Mayville Wildcats (0-0)

Peck Pirates (0-0)

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.