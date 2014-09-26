Scores across Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Scores across Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

High school football season is upon us! Scores will be updated on this page throughout the season.

Looking for a particular conference? Check out the menu below to find the team you're looking for. 

8-Man Football Leagues

Here are scores from across the area.

Games in italics are played on Saturday. All other games are played on Friday, unless otherwise specified.

Capital Area Activities Conference - Red

Corunna
Owosso

Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Merrill
Fulton-Middleton

Flint Metro League

8/24
Clio
Flint Kearsley

8/26
Fenton
Ortonville-Brandon

8/24
Flushing
Linden

8/24
Holly
Swartz Creek

Genesee Area-Blue

8/24
Burton Atherton
Otisville

8/24
Goodrich
Burton Bendle

Burton Bentley
Perry

8/24
Byron
Montrose Hill McCloy

Flint Hamady
Cass City

8/24
Genesee
Memphis

8/24
Lake Fenton
New Lothrop

Genesee Area-Red

Corunna
Owosso

8/24
Bath
Durand

Flint SWA
Flint Beecher

8/24
Goodrich
Burton Bendle

8/24
Lake Fenton
New Lothrop

8/24
Byron
Montrose

8/24
Benzie Central
Mt. Morris

Greater Thumb-East

Brown City
New Haven

Harbor Beach
Bad Axe

Marlette
Capac

8/24
Genesee
Memphis

8/24
Sandusky
Imlay City

USA
Ubly

Greater Thumb-West

Harbor Beach
Bad Axe

Flint Hamady
Cass City

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port
Hudson

8/24
Reese
Caro

Unionville-Sebewaing
Ubly

Hemlock
Vassar

Highland Conference

Beal City
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Harrison
Lake City

Local Independents

8/24
Bangor John Glenn
Freeland

8/24
Saginaw Nouvel
Saginaw MLS

8/24
Lincoln Alcona
Tawas City Area

Jack Pine Conference

Breckenridge
Beaverton

8/24
Clare
Ithaca

Farwell
Coleman

8/24
Shepherd
Gladwin

Harrison
Lake City

8/24
Mason County Central
Houghton Lake

8/24
Roscommon
Grayling

Sanford Meridian
Midland Bullock Creek

Kensington Lake Activities Association-West

8/24
Brighton
Belleville

Grand Blanc
Flint Carman-Ainsworth

8/24
Hartland
Westland John Glenn

8/24
Howell
Caledonia

8/24
Milford
Waterford Mott

Pinckney
Ypsilanti Lincoln

Mid-State Activities Conference

8/26
Ashley
Three Oaks River Valley

8/24
Blanchard Montabella
St. Louis

Breckenridge
Beaverton

8/24
Carson City-Crystal
Saranac

Farwell
Coleman

Merrill
Fulton

Beal City
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

8/24
Vestaburg
Comstock

North Star - Big Dipper

Saginaw Valley League - Blue

Saginaw Valley League - Red

Tri-Valley Conference - Central

Tri-Valley Conference - East

Tri-Valley Conference – West

8-Man Football

Mid-Michigan 8-man football league

North Central Thumb League

