Jury convicts man in 2014 robbery, shooting

Crime Stoppers released the photo on the left in hopes of identifying the suspect. The photo on the right is Sykes booking photo from 2014.

A jury has convicted man on four felony counts related to a shooting at a Mid-Michigan convenience store in 2014.

Dwayne Sykes Jr., 23, was convicted of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

The conviction stems from a shooting in the parking lot of Juliano's C-Store in Flint on Sept. 24, 2014.

Sykes followed the victim out of the store and into the parking lot. The victim got into his car and prepared to drive away when Sykes approached him and pointed a pistol at his face, prosecutors said.

The victim grabbed the gun and tried to drive away, but Sykes shot the man in the face, prosecutors said.

The victim threw his wallet at Sykes and then drove to an area hospital.

The victim lost his left eye and facial features from the incident.

“My staff and Flint Police put in a lot of work on this case but, it was Crime Stoppers who led us to our man,” said Prosecutor David Leyton. “I encourage all citizens of our community to come forward when they have information that can help us solve a crime and Crime Stoppers is an excellent tool in this regard."

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.