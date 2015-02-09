Nick is ecstatic to return home for the first time since graduating from the Broadcast & Cinematic Arts program at Central Michigan University back in 2004. He brings with him to WNEM TV 5 more than six years of sports television broadcast experience. His previous stops in the industry included KJCT 8 in Grand Junction, Colorado, as well as NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Despite residing in Badger and Packer nation for almost eight years, he remained true to his roots and the love he has for his hometown Detroit teams. In fact, on more than one occasion, he put himself in enemy territory, attending University of Wisconsin sporting events as a “visiting” fan.

When not hard at work for the station, Nick can be found spending time with his wife Pam and two children, Andrew (4) and Ali (2).

A native of Rochester, Michigan, he graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 2000. He joined the WNEM TV 5 news team in February 2015.

You can email Nick directly at Nick.Austin@wnem.com.