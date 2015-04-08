TV5 now a StormReady Partner

WNEM-TV5 is proud to announce that we are now a partner in the National Weather Service's StormReady Program. This voluntary program helps us further our commitment to keeping you informed and helping to keep you safe when extreme weather impacts the region.



The StormReady Program was created by the National Weather Service in 1999 as a way to partner with local broadcast media outlets to promote higher awareness around severe weather events. Stations earning the StormReady designation work closely with local National Weather Service offices and emergency management officials in promoting a higher level of collaboration and communication. We take a very active role in not only relaying warning information, but providing awareness and education around weather safety in general.



WNEM and First Warn 5 are severe weather coverage you can count on. As a StormReady Broadcast Media Partner, count on us to keep you safe!

