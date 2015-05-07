Meteorologist Chris Easlick was thrilled to join the First Warn 5 weather team in April 2015 and now proudly serves as the weekday morning meteorologist on WNEM-TV5 Wake Up!

He is a lifetime Michigander, born and raised in West Michigan, with family roots in the Saginaw area.

At a young age, severe weather was one of his biggest fears. However, once he saw the movie Twister in fourth grade, he was hooked. He even has the worn out VHS tape to prove it! He soon found himself coming home from school and watching The Weather Channel instead of cartoons. This obsession with weather led him to Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Meteorology in 2015. Fire Up Chips!

Before joining WNEM-TV5, Chris earned valuable forecasting experience at CMU while working at the award-winning News Central 34. He also had an unforgettable internship experience at WWMT in Kalamazoo during the summer of 2014. Between these two stops and being a West Michigan native, Chris has seen everything from tornado warnings to blizzard warnings. He is looking forward to continuing the challenge of forecasting in Michigan while keeping you and your family safe as a member of the First Warn 5 team.

In his spare time Chris enjoys participating in and watching sporting events, particularly baseball and college football. He also loves spending time outdoors on the golf course and enjoying the Great Lakes during the unbeatable Michigan summers.

If you see Chris around Mid-Michigan, stop and say hello! You can also interact with him on Facebook (Meteorologist Chris Easlick) or Twitter (@CEaslickWNEM). You can also contact him at Chris.Easlick@wnem.com.