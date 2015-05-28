Claire Cameron was overjoyed to join the First Warn 5 Weather Team in May 2015. Born in Colorado and raised in Houston, Texas Claire thought her first snowfall this winter in Michigan was magical.

Claire first discovered her love for weather when she was in fifth grade and watched a thunderstorm blow across her yard. In 2008, when hurricane Ike made landfall in Texas, she spent her time forecasting and following the storm. She says hurricanes and thunderstorms are a few of her favorite types of weather.

Claire graduated from Baylor University in 2014 with a dual degree in Earth Science (Meteorology) and Journalism. Prior to WNEM she interned for a year at KXXV in Waco, Texas before moving to Michigan in August 2014. Claire free-lanced at WILX in Lansing where she learned her winter forecasting skills and survived her first Michigan winter.

During her free time Claire likes to go running and also enjoys baking and watching movies. Claire says she feels blessed to be a part of the WNEM TV5 team and can't wait to serve the Michigan community.