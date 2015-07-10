Cash reward up to $2,500 offered to solve murder

A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to track down whoever killed a 20-year-old in a drive-by shooting.

It happened on Monday, March 3, 2014 at around 1:00 a.m. in the 700 block of West Bundy Avenue near Dupont Street, that’s on Flint’s north side.

Investigators say Jalen Lewis was shot and killed in the drive-by.

Police do not believe Jalen was the intended victim.

If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

