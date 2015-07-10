Cash reward up to $2,500 offered to solve murder - WNEM TV 5

Cash reward up to $2,500 offered to solve murder

Posted: Updated:
Location of homicide: 700 block of W. Bundy Ave. Location of homicide: 700 block of W. Bundy Ave.
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to track down whoever killed a 20-year-old in a drive-by shooting.

It happened on Monday, March 3, 2014 at around 1:00 a.m. in the 700 block of West Bundy Avenue near Dupont Street, that’s on Flint’s north side.

Investigators say Jalen Lewis was shot and killed in the drive-by.

Police do not believe Jalen was the intended victim.

If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2015 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.