Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for 1989 murder

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a 1989 murder.

Otto Brown was killed on April 27, 1989 in his Northside Cab in Flint.

His body was found in the early morning hours on the 5700 block of Oxley Drive near W. Pierson Road, Crime Stoppers said.

Brown was last heard from about 4 a.m. that day. He picked up a far at the Sussex Apartments on Pierson Road and was on his way to Amy Jo Manor Apartments in Mt. Morris, Crime Stoppers said.

Police believe robbery is a motive in Brown’s murder.

If you have any information regarding this case call 1-800-422-JAIL.

