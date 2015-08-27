Which TV5 meteorologist are you? - WNEM TV 5

Quiz

Which TV5 meteorologist are you?

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

They keep you in the loop on Michigan's crazy weather. You see them on air, online and on your mobile device. 

But what meteorologist are you most like? Check out our quiz and share the results on Facebook.

Mobile user? Click here to take our quiz.

Copyright 2015 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.