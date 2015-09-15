Sara Simnitch - WNEM TV 5

Sara Simnitch joined WNEM TV-5 in April of 2015.  Before making the move to the Wake-Up desk, Sara served as a freelance reporter for TV-5.   Sara graduated from Madonna University in Livonia, Michigan in 2011 with a major in Broadcast and Cinema Arts and played on the Women's golf team for the Crusaders. While in college, Sara anchored Madonna's "Campus-Close-up". Sara was chosen in 2010 by mtvU and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as one of the top 10 student-journalists in the country in a contest to report on the red carpet for the Oscars.

Sara comes to WNEM from just a couple of hours north -- she spent nearly 4 years at 9&10/Fox 32 News in northern Michigan. During her time there, Sara served in multiple roles from General Assignment Reporter, to Evening Anchor & most recently as a co-Anchor of northern Michigan's favorite morning show, "Michigan this Morning".  While in northern Michigan, Sara received two Michigan Associated Press Awards & a Michigan Association of Broadcasters Excellence award.

Sara and her Husband are both originally from the Flint-area and she is excited to be back at home -- having coffee and waking up with the community she knows so well.

