Sara Simnitch joined WNEM TV-5 in April of 2015. Before making the move to the Wake-Up desk, Sara served as a freelance reporter for TV-5. Sara graduated from Madonna University in Livonia, Michigan in 2011 with a major in Broadcast and Cinema Arts and played on the Women's golf team for the Crusaders. While in college, Sara anchored Madonna's "Campus-Close-up". Sara was chosen in 2010 by mtvU and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as one of the top 10 student-journalists in the country in a contest to report on the red carpet for the Oscars.



Sara comes to WNEM from just a couple of hours north -- she spent nearly 4 years at 9&10/Fox 32 News in northern Michigan. During her time there, Sara served in multiple roles from General Assignment Reporter, to Evening Anchor & most recently as a co-Anchor of northern Michigan's favorite morning show, "Michigan this Morning". While in northern Michigan, Sara received two Michigan Associated Press Awards & a Michigan Association of Broadcasters Excellence award.



Sara and her Husband are both originally from the Flint-area and she is excited to be back at home -- having coffee and waking up with the community she knows so well.

