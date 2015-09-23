Jury convicts man in 2015 murder

A jury has convicted a Flint man in a 2015 murder.

The murder happened on Sept. 18, 2015 on the 900 block of W. Patterson in Flint.

Daryl Tibbs, 24, was convicted of felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm for the slaying of 27-year-old Travis Galloway.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found both males had been shot. Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene.

Galloway had eight bullet wounds and Tibbs was shot once in the leg, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tibbs claimed he and Galloway were in the residence when some unidentified person came in and started shooting, prosecutors said.

"Fortunately, the jury was able to sort things out and see that justice was done for Mr. Galloway and his surviving family and friends," Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Tibbs is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24, 2017.

