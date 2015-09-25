MAP: Haunted houses open across Mid-Michigan

Do you love the thrill of being chased by chainsaws? Or running into clowns and zombies?

If you answered yes, then you’re in luck!

It’s October, which means it’s haunted house season and there’s several haunted attractions in Mid-Michigan this year.

Use our map to locate and find all of the haunted houses in the area you want to attend. We even included the dates they are open for your convenience.

This will help you map out what weekends you want to attend what attractions.

Then let us know what attractions were your favorite by commenting on the story or posting on our Facebook page.

Happy haunting!

>>Mobile user? Click here to view interactive map<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.