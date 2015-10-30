5-year-old leukemia patient in remission

Brinley Jungnitsch is 5 years-old. On Nov. 2, she started her second round of chemotherapy.

On Nov. 8, on her Facebook page, Brinley the Brave, her mom announced she is cancer free.

Brinley started shaving heads to drum up support before starting her second round of chemotherapy. According to the Facebook post, the first round of chemotherapy essentially wiped out the disease.

On Jan. 8, Brinley officially completed her chemotherapy treatment and was able to go home.

Her mom, Jessica Jungnitsch, announced the news on Brinley's Facebook page.

But on Oct. 30, with electric shaver in hand, she was handing out hair cuts.

Firefighters from Buena Vista and paramedics from MMR showed their support by joining Brinley’s Bald Head Challenge.

Brinley’s mom, Jessica Jungnitsch said the support is helping her daughter stay positive.

"It's been tough but she's done really good," Jessica Jungnitsch said. "We've created a brave box where if she has to go through something that makes her scared or hurts her, if she's brave and does well with it, then she gets something from her brave box."

Brinley's father Frank Jungnitsch – the first to shave his head – said the overwhelming support from the community and from these emergency responders is something his family will never forget.

"Thank you a million... just to get a smile on my daughter's face is a miracle," Frank Jungnitsch said.

That's the goal of everyone here to put a smile on Brinley's face by shaving their heads.

In fact, TV5 photojournalist Matthew Balmes let Brinley buzz him up too during our story Thursday.

And Brinley has this message for her new bald beauties: "Thank you for everything."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help cover the costs of Brinley's treatment. She also has a Facebook page updating her fight against leukemia.

Copyright 2015 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.