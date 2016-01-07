Reward offered for information in murder of Flint man

Police are looking for information in the death of a 28-year-old Mid-Michigan man.

Darico Hull was found shot to death on Dec. 26, 2015 in the parking lot of the Uptown Sports Bar & Grill in Flint

Julie Lopez, Genesee County CrimeStoppers director, said someone with information is out there.

“Law enforcement reports there were numerous people I the parking lot that witnessed the incident, but are not coming forward,” Lopez said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information up to $2,500.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-422-JAIL to submit a tip.

