Homicide suspect sentenced to prison

A Mid-Michigan man has been sentenced to prison the murder of his friend and co-worker.

Miguel Harvey, 23, of Port Huron was killed on Jan. 16 on Kings Mill Road, near Cedar Creek Road in North Branch.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and the Arcadia Township Fire Department responded to the scene of a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, Harvey’s body was discovered inside the Ford Taurus, deputies said.

The incident turned into a homicide investigation.

Harvey worked second shift at a factory in Imlay City and was friends with his co-worker Andrew Hall, deputies said.

Hall, 21, of North Branch, was arrested for Harvey’s murder on Jan. 16. He was arraigned on Jan. 17.

Hall was charged with first degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence and fourth degree arson. He ended up pleading guilty to a lesser charge - second degree murder.

On Monday, Feb. 13, a judge sentenced Hall to a minimum of 17 years and a maximum of 40 years.

