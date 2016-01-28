Crime Stoppers offers reward in 1996 murder

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a 1996 murder.

Andy Valdez was killed on Jan. 28, 1996 in Flint.

His body was found in a blue van parked in a wooded area on the 3800 block of N. Franklin in Whaley Park, according to Crime Stoppers.

Valdez was shot multiple times and had been robbed, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information regarding this incident call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

