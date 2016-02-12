Need a Valentine's gift? Try the bacon bouquet

Never know what to get the bacon-loving man or woman in your life for Valentine’s Day?

One local business is offering up a unique idea.

LaLondes Market is offering a bacon bouquet.

Yes, you read that right.

This isn't the first year the store has done this, and a post on their Facebook page last year said: “Nothing says I love you just the way you are more than a bacon bouquet.”

The bouquet will set you back $15.99 for a dozen "bacon roses", and is only available at the Jefferson Avenue store in Midland.

