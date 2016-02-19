Wife of fallen trooper trusts God in 'darkest days'

Erin Wolf holds a photo of her husband Chad Wolf. The Michigan State trooper died while on duty. (Source: WNEM)

“This is my first TV interview. This is not the first time I have been asked to do [one]. I’ve turned down every single one since then until now,” Erin Wolf said.

She is opening up for the first time since losing her husband, Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf.

Erin Wolf is planning a trip to the nation’s capital. A trip she never imagined she would have to plan so early in life.

“I know God has a plan and he has a perfect plan and I am just a small instrument he’s going to use in his plan and Chad felt the same way,” she said.

Chad Wolf was Erin’s college sweetheart. The pair met in Pensacola, Florida and became inseparable. They moved to Michigan to start a family and allow Chad to chase his dream of becoming a Michigan state trooper.

“He wanted to go in to law enforcement, but wasn’t sure if that’s what he truly wanted to do or just a childhood dream. And after he graduated, that’s when he said he wanted to move to Michigan so he could become a Michigan state trooper,” Erin Wolf said.

Everything fell into place. They had four beautiful kids, bought a house in Fenton and Chad was suiting up in blue.

“Chad loved his job,” she said. “He really enjoyed what he’s doing.”

It all changed on the morning of Aug. 28, 2015.

Chad Wolf was on patrol riding his state police motorcycle on Dixie Highway when an elderly driver, hauling an empty trailer, decided to abruptly change lanes.

The driver hit Wolf and dragged him several miles. Wolf didn’t make it.

That driver is now facing felony charges of reckless driving causing death.

After the accident, an outpouring of love and support followed. Thousands attended the trooper’s funeral and offered condolences.

Erin Wolf once again found herself forced to accept another change.

“We went from living a very private life to a very public life overnight,” she said.

Cards, gifts, and every strangers came knocking at her front door.

“I still receive letters in the mail, at the post, at work. We received three last week. They said, ‘Erin we are still thinking of you, still praying for you, still love you,’” Erin Wolf said.

She calls them reminders of just how much people love. However, sometimes it’s a distraction in her to fight to create a sense of normalcy for her four children.

“Considering the circumstances, they’re still a little bit in shock. But we have a good time talking about their dad, telling stories about what he’s done, or how he would’ve reacted. We’re still very much enjoying the life we had with him via our memories,” she said.

She worries her two youngest may forget their dad.

“Try to make sure we are talking about Chad. What he would’ve done of vacations we would have gone on that reminded me of your daddy for my youngest two, not for my oldest two. They’re old enough, they’ll have memories,” Erin Wolf said.

Memories that she too holds on to.

She is putting her trust in God that he will carry her and her children in their darkest days.

“On the days when it’s really hard, it’s not just me. It’s him and I am OK with that because he’s got a hold of me,” Erin Wolf said.

She knows her God will be holding her on that trip to D.C. The trip is for Police Week in May.

Her husband, and father of her children, will be permanently added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“He went to work to shine his light to let people see in this dark world there is something bigger and better to live for. So even in our darkest days, God is there,” Erin Wolf said.

