Reward offered in unsolved homicide outside restaurant

Authorities are asking your help in the case of an unsolved murder.

It's been one year since Flint police found Grantonio Phipps, 23, in the 3000 block of Saginaw Street after being shot outside of City Diner.

Phipps was unresponsive while they transported him to Hurley Medical Center, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

