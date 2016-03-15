Man pleads guilty, but mentally ill in death of 10-month-old baby

The man accused of strangling his fiance's 10-month-old daughter pleaded guilty.

Michael Lask, 29, pleaded guilty, but mentally ill to second degree murder.

He said he strangled Ciana McCliggott knowing it could injure her, according to prosecutors.

Lask could face life in prison with the possibility of parole and he will receive treatment while in prison.

Ciana was strangled in March 2016 at the Sleep-Ees Inn in Thomas Township. That's in Saginaw County.

"She was happy. She was smiley. She loved her siblings. She just was a happy baby," said Deire Piotrowski, Ciana's cousin.

Investigators said Lask, who was dating the baby's mother, was left alone in the motel room with Ciana. A short time later, they said Lask called 911 and told a dispatcher his baby wasn't breathing.

