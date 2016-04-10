Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watch vs Warning - WNEM TV 5

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watch vs Warning

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Severe Thunderstorm, Tornado Watches vs. Warnings

  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    • Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorm development. The criteria for a severe thunderstorm is hail 1" or greater in diameter, and/or wind gusts of 58 miles per hour or greater, and/or a tornado.
      • Note: Lightning is not a requirement for a severe thunderstorm as a thunderstorm by definition includes lightning.  
  • Tornado Watch
    • Conditions are favorable for tornado development, along with the hail and damaging wind threat. Keep a very close eye on weather conditions.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    • A thunderstorm has produced conditions that meet the requirements for a severe thunderstorm. Seek shelter immediately.
  • Tornado Warning
    • A tornado has been spotted or is imminent.  Seek shelter in the nearest sturdy structure or interior most portion of your home on the lowest floor, away from windows.. Avoid automobiles and mobile homes. If caught in a mobile home, get out and lie low in a ditch or other low ground

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

