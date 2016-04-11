Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning Safety

Lightning Safety

When thunderstorms are in the area, we hear the thunder, but we don't always see lightning, which sometimes causes us to continue on with our activities. But it's important to know that if you're close enough to hear thunder, you're also close enough to be struck by lightning.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills an average of 49 people per year, and hundreds more are severely injured. This is often attributed to delayed action or no action at all to head indoors.

The best practice for lightning safety, "when the thunder roars, head indoors".

Additional Lightning Tips (Courtesy: NOAA/National Weather Service)

Indoors

Stay off corded telephones. Cellular and cordless devices are safe.

Avoid touching electronic objects such as televisions, computers, or cords. Remote controls are safe.

Avoid plumbing (showers, sinks, etc.)

Stay away from windows and doors.

Do not lie on or lean against concrete walls.

Outdoors

Avoid open fields, hills, and ridge tops.

Avoid standing next to tall objects.

Avoid water and other wet items, and stay away from metal objects such as poles and fencing.

For additional information, head to the National Weather Service's Lightning Safety Page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.