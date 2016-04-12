Severe Weather Tip: Tornado Safety Before The Storm

As we move into the spring, summer, and fall seasons, it's important to think about the different weather hazards that are possible during those seasons. One area of severe weather tends to get people's attention fairly quickly: tornadoes.

While tornadoes are dangerous, there are things you can do ahead of time to keep you and your family safe.

Tonight's Tip: Tornado Safety Before The Storm

The best thing you can do is before tornado watches or warnings are issued, is to be as prepared as possible ahead of time so you are ready when tornadoes threaten your neighborhood. While warning times have greatly improved over the years, you still need to move quickly.

The first step, make sure you have a reliable way to receive watches and warnings. These weather statements are not just available on television anymore, and can be sent to a variety of platforms. This includes smart phones, tablets, and computers. Those most reliable of the bunch? A NOAA weather radio.

Once you receive a warning on one of these platforms, it's important to have a plan and to execute it quickly. Pick a room in your home, or a nearby shelter if there are safer options, where you will go in the event of a tornado warning. For those in mobile homes, it's a good idea to pick an alternative nearby location.

Not only is it important to have a shelter location, it's also important to have a family meeting place in case of separation during the storm.

Once your plan is in place, be sure to practice this plan. Be sure to consider alternative scenarios, such as what to do if you're away from home.

In addition to having a plan, have a severe weather safety kit for after the storm. For additional information on what to include in your kit, check out this link from the National Weather Service: http://www.srh.noaa.gov/oun/?n=safety-severe-safetyplan.

