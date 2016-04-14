Severe Weather Tip: High Wind Safety

While tornadoes, hurricanes, and blizzards tend to steal our attention when we think severe weather, there are many other types of severe weather that we need to be aware of.

While gusty winds are mostly a nuisance, they can cause damage. They are the subject of tonight's Severe Weather Awareness Week Safety tip!

High Wind Safety

Once a high wind warning or a severe thunderstorm warning are issued, head inside a sturdy building. If you're in a mobile home, also make sure to head to the nearest sturdy buildings. Mobile homes are dangerous in high wind events too, not just tornadoes. Once indoors, stay away from windows.

If you're caught outside or driving, and aren't near a sturdy building, move to an area where you can avoid falling trees and power lines. Once the storm has passed, be sure to continue to stay away from any downed wires.

If driving, keep both hands on the steering wheel and slow down. Avoid high profile vehicles as much as possible, such as trucks, buses, and vehicles that are towing trailers. It only takes one strong gust of wind to cause these vehicles to tip.

For more information on wind safety, head to the National Weather Service's Wind Safety Page here: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/wind/during.shtml.

