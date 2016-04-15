Severe Weather Tip: Flood Safety

Severe weather awareness week continues to roll on, and throughout the week, most of the focus has been on safety during thunderstorms and tornadoes. However, there tends to be an overlooked hazard, and that hazard tends to take more lives than thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Flooding is the focus of tonight's severe weather safety tip. Check out the tips below to keep you and your family safe!

Tonight's Tip: Flood Safety

When flood alerts are issued, you'll want to keep informed of all the latest information, especially when flash flooding alerts are issued.

If flooding is imminent, head to higher ground immediately and continue to monitor the situation for new information. When evacuation orders are issued, follow them. If there is time, be sure to lock your home and unplug any electronic devices and appliances.

Avoid rooms and other areas that have water covering electrical outlets or cords. If sparks, popping, or buzzing are present, get out as quickly as possible.

When you encounter flood waters, do not walk through them. According to the National Weather Service, it only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. When trapped and surrounded by flood waters, get to the highest point you can and call 911.

When encountering flood water in your car, do not drive through them. The best phrase to live by is "Turn around, don't drown". Depth of flood waters may be deceiving and may not show hazards below the surface such as washed away roads, debris, and electrical wires.

It only takes 12 inches of water for small vehicles to be washed away and 18 inches for larger vehicles.

For more information on flood safety, including tips for before and after the flood, head to the National Weather Service's Flood Safety Page at: http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov/during.shtml.



