Severe Weather Tip: Fog Safety

When we think severe weather, we don't often think fog. We often think of this as more of a nuisance than severe weather. However, when fog becomes dense, it does carry with it a few hazards. It's the topic of tonight's safety tip!

Fog Safety

According to the National Weather Service, fog not only causes inconveniences for drivers, but those in the boating and aviation industries as well. It is responsible for several accidents per year, and can have an impact on takeoff and landing tasks for pilots.

When you encounter fog while driving, allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, as it is recommended to slow down on the roads. Use your low-beam lights as you navigate through the fog, no high-beams.

Allow plenty of distance between you and other vehicles as well, while also keeping an eye on the lines of the road to make sure you're staying in the proper lanes.

When fog is particularly dense, turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location. If a parking lot or driveway to park, pull off to the side of the road as far as you possibly can. Once parked, turn off your lights, except for the hazard lights.

For information on what to do when you encounter fog in aviation and boating, head to the National Weather Service's Fog Safety Page: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/fog/driving.shtml.

