Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward for 2013 murder

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a 2013 homicide.

Emziah Sudberry Jr., 49, was killed on Jan. 10, 2013 on the 3600 block of Sterling Street, near W. Pasadena Avenue in Flint.

His body was found in the street about 12:40 a.m. with multiple gun shot wounds, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information on the case call 1-800-422-JAIL.

