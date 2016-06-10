Police hoping to uncover new details in 2005 murder

Police are still hoping to uncover new information about an unsolved Flint homicide that happened back in 2005.

Investigators said Timothy Simpson, Jr. left the 100 block of E. Gracelawn Avenue on June 5, 2005 at about 7 p.m. to go to the store.

He was last seen with two black males in a burgundy or red pick-up truck in the 2nd Avenue and Mason area at 10:45 that night.

Simpson's body was later found on June 22, 2005 in a field on the 3700 block of Robert T. Longway.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

