Cameron Ridle

Cameron joined WNEM in June 2016 as a multi-media journalist.

Previously Cameron was a news anchor on Indianapolis radio stations WTLC-FM, WTLC-AM. Cameron was also heard on WHHH-FM where he hosted his own Sunday morning talk show "Indy Speaks with Cameron."

Cameron has also interned at Indianapolis' ABC Affiliate WRTV.

Cameron Graduated from Ball State University with dual degrees in Journalism and Telecommunications. While at Ball State Cameron was the News Director of Muncie, Indiana radio station WCRD 91.3 and was an anchor and reporter for the Ball State's TV newscast "NewsLink Indiana."

Cameron won numerous awards for his work at both outlets including "Best In-Depth Coverage", "Best Public Affairs Reporting" and "Best Continuing Coverage."

Cameron capped his college career by being name "Indiana Student Journalist of The Year" by the Society of Professional Journalists.

You can watch Cameron at the anchor desk on weekend evenings.