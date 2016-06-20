Frank Turner is a seasoned veteran of broadcast journalism, with 40 years experience as a news anchor, reporter, and radio talk-show host.



A two time Emmy award winner, Frank was most recently the anchor of Action News at 5 and 7 p.m. on WXYZ-TV in Detroit before joining WNEM-TV5.



Frank is originally from Chicago, and has also worked for television stations there, as well as in Omaha, Nashville, and New Orleans.



Frank and his wife Nicky have two daughters, Allyson and Rachel.

You can email him at frank.turner@wnem.com