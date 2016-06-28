High court rules in favor of Michigan girl denied service dog at school

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in favor of a 12-year-old Michigan girl with cerebral palsy who wasn't allowed to bring her service dog to school.

The court ruled unanimously that Ehlena Fry's family may sue the Jackson County Intermediate School District for violations of federal disability laws.

Fry's family obtained a Goldendoodle to help her open doors and retrieve items. Her school district initially refused to allow the dog, "Wonder," at school. Officials relented a bit in 2010, but they placed many restrictions on Wonder. Ehlena and her dog transferred to another school.

Her family sued the school district for violations of federal disability laws. The case was dismissed after a judge said the Frys first had to seek an administrative hearing. An appeals court last year upheld that decision 2-1.

"I saw with my own eyes how Wonder helped my daughter grow more self-reliant and confident,” said Stacy Fry, Ehlena’s mother. “We are thankful that the Supreme Court has clarified that schools cannot treat children with disabilities differently or stand in the way of their desired independence."

The family was represented by the ACLU of Michigan.

