Fireworks displays around Mid-Michigan

Here is a list of the Fourth of July fireworks for Mid-Michigan:

Thursday, June 29
Bay City: Shot from 801 N Water St. at 10:12 p.m. http://www.baycityfireworksfest.net/

Chesaning: Shot off from Showboat Park on S. Front Street at dusk http://www.chesaningchamber.org/fireworks-in-the-park.html

Friday, July 30

Bay City: Shot from 801 N Water St. at 10:12 p.m. http://www.baycityfireworksfest.net/

Saturday, July 1

Bay City: Shot from 801 N Water St. at 10:12 p.m. http://www.baycityfireworksfest.net/

Flint: Shot from N Chevrolet Ave at dusk http://flinttown.com/event/flint-downtown-fireworks/

Cass City: Shot from Cass City Park at dusk https://www.facebook.com/ccfreedomfest/

Harrisville: Shot from Harrisville Harbor at dusk http://cityofharrisvillemi.org/

Lake Isabella: Shot over Lake Isabella at dusk http://www.lakeisabellami.org/fireworks.htm

Otter Lake: Shot off at Otter Lake at dusk http://villageofotterlake.com/attractions.php

Port Sanilac: Shot off at Harbor Park at dusk http://www.portsanilac.net/4th-of-july-weekend/

Skidway Lake: Shot off at Newman Park at dusk https://www.facebook.com/SkidwayLakeMI/posts/728780693825052

St. Louis: Shot off in downtown St. Louis at Mill Street at 10 p.m. http://www.stlouismi.com/1/stlouis/news.asp?artID=32739

Glennie: Shot off at the Harrisville Harbor at dusk http://www.alconareview.com/events.html

Hale: Shot off at Plainfield Township Park at M-65 at dusk http://www.haleyes.org/

Monday, July 3

Caseville: Shot from Caseville Harbor Breakwall at dusk http://www.casevillechamber.com/Pages/Calendar.php

Frankenmuth: Shot off at Heritage Park at 601 Weiss Street at dusk http://www.frankenmuth.org/

Harrison: Shot off at the Clare County Fairgrounds at dusk http://www.harrisonchamber.com/index.html

Houghton Lake: Shot off at Houghton Lake State Airport at dusk http://houghtonlakechamber.net/events/fireworks/

Mio: Shot off at Skyline Event Center at dusk http://oscodacountymi.org/?tribe_events=independence-day-eve

Port Austin: Shot off over Lake Huron in Port Austin at dusk http://huroncounty.com/

Tuesday, July 4 

Holly: Shot from Lakeside Park at dusk http://bit.ly/2tnUT3F

Clio: Shot off from Clio City Park at 10:20 p.m. http://www.clio.govoffice.com/

West Branch: Shot off at M-30 in West Branch at dusk www.facebook.com/WestBranchFireworks

Beaverton: Shot off at Ross Lake Park at M-18 at dusk: http://www.beavertononline.com/special-events.html

Breckenridge: Shot off at Jaycee Hoffmeyer Memorial Park at dusk http://www.breckenridgemi.com/1/390/index.asp

Corunna: Shot off at Hugh McCurdy Park at 421 Emma Dr at dusk http://www.corunna4th.org/

Lapeer: Shot off at Mott Community College/Roland Warner Campus at dusk http://www.ci.lapeer.mi.us/calendar.php

Fenton: Shot off at Silver Lake Park at 16000 Jennings Road at dusk http://business.fentonchamber.com/events/details/2017-fenton-freedom-festival-5099

Midland: Shot off from Chippewassee Park at Emerson Park Road at dusk http://www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/995/Fourth-of-July-Celebration

Oscoda: Shot off Shoreline Park Visitor's Center at US 23 & E River Road at dusk http://oscoda.com/

Roscommon: Shot off at Roscommon Fire Training Grounds at 290 Ballenger Road at 10:15 p.m. http://www.hlrcc.com/

Rose City: Shot off at Houghton Creek Park on Genesee Street at dusk http://bit.ly/2to6W1f

Saginaw: Shot off at Ojibway Island at 120 Ezra Rust Dr at dusk https://www.facebook.com/saginaw.a.fireworks

Sanford: Shot off at Community of Christ Campground at 3500 West River Road at 10 p.m. http://sanfordlakeassociation.org/fireworks

Tawas City: Shot off a barge on Tawas Bay, can be seen from all city parks and shoreline at dusk http://www.tawas.com/

Did we miss one? Email us at wnemweb@meredith.com 

