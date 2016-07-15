Family of murdered man still looking for answers 6 years later

The family of a man murdered in his home six years ago is still hoping for answers.

Pablo Lopez was found dead in his home on July 9, 2011 in the 2500 block of Kansas near N. Dort Highway on Flint’s east side.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $6,500 for information leading to an arrest in the man’s death.

Lopez was well-known across the county as a dedicated political activist and was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force.

The father and grandfather was also a champion for the homeless and the Hispanic community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

