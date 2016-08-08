Ashlyn Hill - WNEM TV 5

Ashlyn Hill

Posted: Updated:

Ashlyn Hill is your go-to gal for all things Mid-Michigan! Growing up in Sanford, MI Ashlyn has been actively involved in the Tri-Cities her entire life.

Graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree from Central Michigan University, Ashlyn first attended Delta College earning her Associate’s Degree in Broadcasting. During her college years, Ashlyn was a radio host for Delta College Quality Public Radio and CMU Public Broadcasting. Studying Communication and Broadcasting at Central Michigan, Ashlyn also anchored and reported for the on-campus station, News Central 34.

Before joining WNEM full time, Ashlyn was a Freelance writer for the Midland Daily News, the On-Field Host for the Great Lakes Loons Baseball Club and In-Arena Host for the Flint Firebirds Hockey team. A lover of sports and a good laugh, you can catch Ashlyn reporting for Wake Up Monday through Friday. 

You can email Ashlyn at ashlyn.hill@wnem.com.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.