Ashlyn Hill is your go-to gal for all things Mid-Michigan! Growing up in Sanford, MI Ashlyn has been actively involved in the Tri-Cities her entire life.

Graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree from Central Michigan University, Ashlyn first attended Delta College earning her Associate’s Degree in Broadcasting. During her college years, Ashlyn was a radio host for Delta College Quality Public Radio and CMU Public Broadcasting. Studying Communication and Broadcasting at Central Michigan, Ashlyn also anchored and reported for the on-campus station, News Central 34.

Before joining WNEM full time, Ashlyn was a Freelance writer for the Midland Daily News, the On-Field Host for the Great Lakes Loons Baseball Club and In-Arena Host for the Flint Firebirds Hockey team. A lover of sports and a good laugh, you can catch Ashlyn reporting for Wake Up Monday through Friday.

You can email Ashlyn at ashlyn.hill@wnem.com.