Man convicted of violent assault against former girlfriend

A man has been convicted of a violent assault against his ex-girlfriend during summer 2016.

Kenneth Fizer, 56, was convicted of assault with intent to commit penetration, felonious assault, unlawful imprisonment, assault by strangulation and two misdemeanors for the Aug. 8 incident. It happened at the River Village Apartments on Dukette Boulevard in Flint.

During the incident Fizer held a knife to his ex-girlfriend’s throat and threatened to rape her, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators said Fizer let himself into the ex-girlfriend’s apartment by using a key when she wasn’t home.

When she returned, police report she told Fizer to leave and an argument broke out.

After about 40 minutes police said the victim tried to leave, but Fizer dragged her back into the apartment, held the knife to her neck and threatened to rape her.

As Fizer was undoing his pants a property worker at the apartment responded to the scene after receiving noise complaints from other tenants, the prosecutor's office said.

The worker opened the door using her own key and saw red marks around the victim's neck and Fizer buttoning up his pants, the prosecutor's office said.

During the preliminary examination stage in the case, prosecutors said the victim began backtracking her story. Despite the obstacles, prosecutors moved forward with the case.

"This defendant is a very dangerous man with a long criminal record," Prosecutor David Leyton said. "I wasn't willing to let up and risk that he might do something else to this victim or others in the future. Victim or no victim, we were going to go to battle and see justice through."

Leyton said it is not uncommon for victims to become fearful and uncooperative in the prosecution of the case.

Fizer was found guilty by a jury on April 24.

He faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.

